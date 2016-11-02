SCN Digital Edition—November 2016

In This Edition:

—The AES Convention returned to Los Angeles in October, sporting a theme of "Immersed in Audio" and it fit.

—In his role as president of family-owned Stewart Filmscreen, Shannon Townley is learning to wear many hats as he leads the nearly 70-year-old company.

—Northwestern University recently completed a stunning new 400-seat concert hall for its music school along the shores of Lake Michigan, with the help of Kirkegaard Associates.

—The AV and IT industries have developed separate cultures over time, but as the disciplines converge, they increasingly have to work together. Can they get along?

—A change in working culture is prompting businesses to accommodate variations on the traditional workweek schedule, and causing difficulties in ensuring that work actually gets done.