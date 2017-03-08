Revolabs Expands Executive Leadership

Revolabs has hired Michael Fitch as its new vice president of sales for the Americas. In his new role, Fitch will focus on expanding the company’s presence in the unified communications (UC) market as AV rapidly converges with IT.

Michael Fitch

“Mike is an established professional in the UC space, making him a natural fit for the Revolabs family,” said JP Carney, CEO of Revolabs. “His experience and instinct for sales will be great assets as we grow our North American sales organization as part of Yamaha’s UC strategy. Mike has an entrepreneurial background which will be very important in evolving and growing our sales team to match the rapid growth and change of the UC market.”

Fitch joins Revolabs after spending close to five years with West Corp. as part of its UC services division. At West, Fitch held four roles of varying responsibilities in different regions of the United States. Most recently, he managed the New England sales team, which was responsible for selling the company’s entire UC portfolio. Prior to West, Fitch cofounded a start-up venture and acted as head of sales. He holds a Bachelor of Science in entrepreneurship and small business management degree from Quinnipiac University.

“As the UC market continues to experience exponential growth in all regions and a variety of applications, Revolabs has positioned itself as a high-quality product leader, solving the increasingly complex communications challenges customers face,” Fitch said. “I am proud to be involved with such an outstanding company during a pivotal time for the industry and for the company.”