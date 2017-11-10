Milestone Brands to Offer Free CTS-Certified Trainings

AV University, the new home for Chief, Da-Lite, and Vaddio training courses, will launch in November on the Milestone.com site. The one-stop-shop for online learning about Chief, Da-Lite, and Vaddio applications and installations will provide AV professionals free AVIXA CTS credits.

A major benefit of AV University is the self-directed pace. Users take courses on their own schedule. Classes are listed with an estimated time of completion and number of CTS RUs to help them estimate their availability and interest. In addition, users gain exposure to product lines from different brands all in one place.

“We want this to be a major destination for those who want to learn about our products and earn CTS Renewal Units at the same time,” said Jerilyn Veldof, learning experience designer. “Down the road, we’ll be expanding course offerings beyond our product base to help our integrator customers provide even more value to their customers. It’s about broadening our offerings and investing in online training.”

AV University opens with 10 available courses full of videos of expert installations and the best ways to optimize Chief, Da-Lite, and Vaddio products. "Future courses will include webinars and other components to broaden the ways visitors can learn, Veldof said. “Managers will be able to direct their installers to the most relevant courses for quick training on particular products.”

“We're extremely excited about this new training platform and hope that it helps our customers learn about our products so they can create great experiences for their customers, and of course we want to support their continuing education by providing CTS renewal credits,” said Steve Durkee, Milestone’s SVP of commercial.

The new AV University platform will replace the current Chief Certification Program. Vaddio product certification will now be available at AV University.