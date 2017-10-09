Luxul Appoints VP of Marketing, Regional Sales Manager

From Left: Mike Grubb and Chris Kovacek Luxul has appointed Mike Grubb as vice president of marketing and Chris Kovacek as Eastern regional sales manager. Grubb will be responsible for creating and managing marketing strategies designed to expand Luxul's presence in IP networking, while Kovacek will help support the company's growing dealer base in the Eastern U.S. territory.

An experienced marketing and sales leader, Grubb held leadership roles with Sonos and Atlona in the custom integration, retail, and commercial channels. He has been a leader in the commercial and residential markets developing programs, managing teams, architecting and executing sales and marketing strategies.

Kovacek brings more than eight years of experience in multiple facets of the custom installation industry to Luxul, including consumer electronics integration, management, manufacturing, sales, and distribution. He comes to the company from Clare Controls, where he served as distribution sales manager. He attended Ohio State University.

"We are excited to welcome both Mike and Chris to our team," said Jeff Curtis, vice president and general manager with Luxul. "Mike's strong background in sales and marketing will be instrumental in helping us continue our growth strategy and penetrate new markets, while Chris' skills and experience will be an asset as we strive to offer our dealers the best support in the industry."

"It's an exciting and pivotal time to be joining Luxul, as the company is poised for significant growth," Grubb said. "I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience to help identify new opportunities, partners, and markets, and developing key marketing strategies to reach them."