Lincoln Tech Students Reach 97 Percent Pass Rate on ESPA Exam

Lincoln Tech in Union, NJ announced that students training for electronic systems careers have passed a key industry certification exam at a rate of 97 percent. The ESPA exam—administered by the Electronic Systems Professional Alliance—certifies graduates as compliant and competent in the guidelines set forth by the electronics industry association.

“Passing the ESPA exam and receiving certification is a great accomplishment; it opens a lot of doors professionally,” said Richard Vargas, the Lincoln Tech instructor who taught all 34 students in the most recent Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology (EEST) program. Of the 34 students who trained and took the test, 33 passed: a rate of 97 percent.

According to Barry Wexler, supervisor of EEST education at the campus, successfully completing the ESPA exam provides the student with nationally recognized credentials to begin their career in a wide variety of professional settings.

“I was impressed with the success of this group of students,” he said. “They approached preparing for and taking the ESPA with enthusiasm and determination, skills that will serve them well throughout their careers. Mr. Vargas, their instructor, deserves credit for training and motivating these students to prepare and do their best on the exam.”

Jeff Gardner, the executive director of ESPA, praised Vargas, Wexler, and the campus for their commitment to training the next generation of electronic systems professionals. “The team at Lincoln Tech in Union is second to none,” he said. “This campus is our number-one Authorized Training Partner, testing and certifying more technicians than any other school in the country. We are pleased to have them on board, bringing hundreds of qualified people into the New York-New Jersey workforce every year.”

The ESPA exam is a computer-based and is included as part of Lincoln Tech’s EEST career training program in Union. It covers five basic areas: Construction Methods and Materials, Tools, Electrical Basics, Wiring and Installation Practices, and Standards, Codes, and Safety Practices. Upon passing the exam, students can receive certification as an ESPA-certified Electronic Systems Technician.

Lincoln Tech’s EEST training program is a 1,080-hour certificate program that prepares students for careers in the telecommunications, home entertainment, security, and electronics industries. Students in the program also have the opportunity to earn Electrical Level 1 and 2 credentials from National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), allowing them to pursue careers in high-voltage electrical applications as well.

According to careeronestop.org, more than 16,000 positions in these fields are projected to open across New York and New Jersey by 2024.