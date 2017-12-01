Industry Veteran Rashid Skaf Assumes the Helm of Biamp

Biamp Systems has announced that effective immediately, longtime AV industry executive Rashid Skaf is assuming the role of president, CEO, and co-chairman for the Beaverton, OR company. Matt Czyzewski, previous president and CEO of Biamp, will remain as executive vice president of technology. This appointment is concurrent with the completion of the acquisition of Biamp Systems by Highlander Partners from previous owner Lomar Corporation. Lomar will retain a minority investment in Biamp.

Skaf is a prominent and respected figure within the professional AV industry. He is best known for his 15 years at the helm of AMX. He sold AMX to Harman Industries in 2014, and after a brief transition period, left to serve as an advisor to various investment groups. He eventually joined one of these firms, Highlander Partners, where he serves as a senior advisor. Highlander Partners is a Dallas-based private equity company with more than $1.4 billion under management. Skaf joined Highlander to identify candidate technology companies and Biamp is the first investment borne from that initiative.

"I'm extremely excited to have the opportunity to join another truly iconic brand in the AV industry,” Skaf said. “Even while CEO of AMX, I was intimately familiar with Biamp and developed deep respect for its products, brand, and organization. So much so, that I sought to acquire the company several times over the past 10 years. I'm delighted to have the opportunity to join and lead the Biamp team. I have no doubt that together we will usher Biamp into an exciting new period of growth and industry leadership that will benefit the company and its employees and channel partners."

"Highlander's investment philosophy is to buy and build,” said Mike Nicolais, vice chairman and CEO of Highlander Partners. “It seeks to build value in enterprises by finding well run, profitable businesses in healthy industries that have the potential for significant future growth through both organic expansion of the existing business and strategic additions of complementary acquisitions. Biamp is an excellent platform company to implement that same strategy in its industry."