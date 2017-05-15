Digital Projection Launches Radiance LED Video Wall Line

The What: Digital Projection International has added Radiance LED, customizable fine-pitch LED video walls to its elite line of products. Digital Projection currently offers systems with 1.5mm, 1.9mm, and 2.5mm pixel-pitch resolutions used to create seamless, bright, and vivid imagery in venues requiring high visual impact in any indoor environment.

DP Radiance LED Panel

The What Else: Engineered with simplicity for critical display applications and flexibility for creative visual arrays, the size, shape, and resolution options of Radiance LED are virtually limitless due to its modular design. Each Radiance LED chassis is a native 16:9 aspect ratio, is 63mm (2.49 inches) deep, and is capable of creating a full HD 1080p display starting at 137 inches (diagonal) and Ultra HD 4K at 275 inches.

The Radiance LED product line features an installation and service-friendly design. Each panel is front-service accessible allowing for a slim installation profile and efficient maintenance. This makes it possible to service any panel within the display without disrupting the alignment of any other panel. To guarantee the best possible installation, Digital Projection’s Concierge Service supports every Radiance LED deployment by offering customers assistance from initial concept and engineering assessment to final installation and calibration.

“LED video walls elegantly address applications where a projection solution may difficult to deploy due to high ambient light or challenging installation parameters,” said Richard Hill, national LED display solutions manager for Digital Projection. “The fine-pitch LED product category is one of the fastest growing sectors in the display market and we are excited to bring Radiance LED to the market, backed by the personal support teams that our customers have entrusted with their most challenging projector applications for the past 20 years.”

Mike Levi, president of Digital Projection, added, “Digital Projection enjoys wonderful partnerships with integrators, manufacturers reps, and top end users across the Americas. We have been sharing business and tackling prolific projection challenges with many of these industry veterans and friends for decades. The introduction of Radiance LED, complemented by the service and support that are DP hallmarks, allows us to bring even more application value and solution diversity to our customers, reps, and business channel.”

The Bottom Line: Digital Projection’s Radiance fine-pitch LED walls display vivid imagery thanks to a broad dynamic range and high color bit-depth. They also provide a broad 160-degree viewing angle for maximum visibility. Radiance LED walls are also rated for 24/7 operation and can be configured with power and signal redundancy for mission critical applications. The Radiance LED wall products will begin shipping in Q2 this year, with a formal product launch at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, FL (booth 3443).