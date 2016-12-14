Audinate Unveils Dante Training Events at the 2017 NAMM Show

In partnership with NAMM, Audinate will conduct multiple training sessions at the 2017 NAMM show about the Dante audio networking solution.

The NAMM Show annual conference will be held in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center. Starting on Thursday January 19, Mark Frink will moderate a Tec Track Master Class called Dante: Practical Uses in Live Sound and Recording. In this 45-minute panel discussion, representatives from Yamaha, Shure, Focusrite, and Mackie will talk about how they use Dante in their products. They will also feature real-world applications that involve their Dante-enabled equipment, as well as Audinate software including Dante Virtual Soundcard and Dante Via. As an added bonus, a free copy of Dante Virtual Soundcard will be given to everyone attending the panel discussion. This session will be held at the Convention Center in room 202A.

On Friday, January 20 and again on Saturday January 21, Audinate will offer a full day of Dante training courses at the Anaheim Hilton designed for Dante users of every level. The following three classes will be taught each day:

First Steps with Digital Audio Networking

This 90-minute course is recommended for those brand new to audio networking or who are unsure if they should delve into a full Dante Certification course. This course will be useful for individuals who have primarily used analog audio hardware and/or computer-based consumer/prosumer audio applications using USB, Firewire, and/or Thunderbolt interfaces.

Dante Level 1 Training: Introduction to Dante

This 90-minute course is an introductory course for users who are new to networking. This session provides a foundation in audio and networking concepts, and covers assembling and operating a small, stand-alone Dante audio system. To complete Level 1 Certification, an online test must be passed after completing this course.

Dante Level 2 Training: Intermediate Dante Concepts

This three-hour course is designed for intermediate to advanced Dante users, and covers topics such as redundancy, clocking, latency, unicast versus multicast and more. This course should only be taken once Level 1 has been completed. To complete Level 2 Certification, you must pass an in-person skills test and an online test.

In addition to the training sessions, more than 50 Dante partners will exhibit and showcase their latest Dante-enabled products. A list of all partners with their booth numbers will be provided at all Dante training events.

For more information on the 2017 NAMM Show Tec Tracks, click here. To register and find out more about the Dante training sessions, click here.