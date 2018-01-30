Alcorn McBride Names Loren Barrows COO

Alcorn McBride has promoted Loren Barrows to the role of chief operating officer.

“Loren has effectively held the position of COO for many years, so it’s gratifying to see her consent to the title change,” said Alcorn McBride founder, Steve Alcorn. “She has not only been in charge of business development but also taken a key role in sales and engineering support. Loren makes everything here work like a finely tuned machine.”

An eight-year team member of Alcorn McBride, Barrows formerly served as director of business development during a period of growth and expansion for the company.

“The most amazing thing about our company is our people,” Barrows said. “Steve has created a culture of empowerment, which allows us to focus on our customers and our work while having fun in the process. Everyone is passionate about what we do and is incredibly talented. When the right people are doing the right things, everything falls into place.”

Barrows has a strong background in sales, training, customer service, and public speaking. Prior to joining Alcorn McBride she spent two years as a professional speaker with Freedom Personal Development. Before that, she was sales and client services manager with Texel Corporation, customer service supervisor with Time Warner Cable, and handled international customer service for A.T. Cross Co.