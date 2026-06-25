Ashton Bentley Strengthens Cisco Collaboration with a new MX Replacement Solution

Ashton Bentley, a Kramer company, launched its new ABMX Display Mount range, strengthening its collaboration with Cisco and expanding its portfolio of meeting room solutions optimized for Cisco collaboration technology.

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The new range has been designed to provide a structured upgrade path for organizations moving from legacy Cisco MX Series deployments to next-generation collaboration spaces built around Cisco Room Bar and Cisco Room Kits.

ABMX systems are based on Ashton Bentley’s Cisco Certified Display Mount Chassis platform available in single and dual display configurations supporting displays from 43 to 115-inch.

Compatible with Cisco Room Bar, Room Bar Pro, Room Kit EQ and Quad Camera, the systems include integrated mounting brackets, cable management, region-specific power distribution and magnetic front panels for easy service access.

Unlike traditional AV installations, these tool-less systems can be assembled in hours with no complex building work, reducing deployment time, cost and complexity.

“Our collaboration with Ashton Bentley enables enterprises to manage upgrades to their collaboration investments in a scalable way,” said Tom Richards, senior director of strategy and GTM at Cisco. “Customers with old, end-of-support Telepresence MX systems now have a simple and repeatable upgrade path to the latest Cisco Room systems that provide agentic AI powered collaboration experiences, intelligent device management tools, actionable workplace analytics, and up-to-date, multi-layered enterprise security."

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The Ashton Bentley architecture supports floor-to-wall, freestanding and mobile configurations, with the structural load carried by the floor rather than the wall. This allows deployment in glass walled offices, listed buildings and other environments where wall loading is restricted.

“Our certified mounting solution established a new level of engineering alignment with Cisco,” said Roger McArdell, chief technical officer at Ashton Bentley. “We are extending that collaboration further by delivering a globally consistent platform that removes much of the traditional complexity of AV upgrades.”

The Ashton Bentley Display Mount platform is also approved for Cisco deployments with Microsoft Teams Rooms in accordance with the Microsoft Express Install solution guidelines. Together, this joint solution means customers can future-proof their investments, and cost-effectively standardize their meeting spaces for any collaboration platform.

The latest Cisco Room devices, based on RoomOS 27, offer flexible support for Webex, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet environments.

Optional AV infrastructure is available through Ashton Bentley’s TX2/DX2 two-box system, which replaces traditional rack-based AV equipment with a simplified architecture supporting uncompressed 4K video, USB-C and HDMI extension, BYOD connectivity and integration with the Cisco Room Navigator.