Zytronic to Demonstrate Ultra-Narrow Border Touch Technology at DSE

Zytronic, a manufacturer of projected capacitive technology (PCT and MPCT) touch sensors, will give show attendees an early look at the company’s new range of multitouch controllers at Digital Signage Expo (DSE) March 28–29 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (booth 2050). The company’s forthcoming ZXY500 controllers aim to enhance the design, speed, accuracy, and performance of touchscreens ranging from 5 to 95 inches, enabling near-edgeless glass designs and facilitating the improved integration of contactless peripheral systems such as NFC payment.

The Zytronic touch controllers previewed at DSE will allow touch sensors to be designed with substantially reduced non-active borders, for example less than 10mm on a 55-inch screen, which is less than half of the current industry norm, according to the company. Interactive digital signage—and video walls in particular—are fueling demand for elegant, multi-display installations fronted by narrow touchscreen borders. Zytronic’s new controllers, combined with their durable and fully customizable touch sensors, improve design flexibility without minimum order quantities, making them well suited for a wide variety of self-service and public-facing touchscreen applications.

Based around Zytronic’s latest ASIC, the compact ZXY500 controllers benefit from a high signal to noise ratio, allowing greater noise immunity and enabling wireless technologies such as RFID, NFC, and Qi wireless battery charging to be integrated adjacent to the touch active area without impairing performance. These technologies emit signals that tend to interfere with the operation of conventional projected capacitive touchscreens—however, this interference is all but eliminated by the new controllers, according to the company.

“The ZXY500 controller range will significantly enhance the capabilities of our customers’ touchscreens, bringing a new level of touch performance to interactive self-service systems,” said Ian Crosby, Zytronic’s global VP of sales and marketing. “The new feature set delivered by these class-leading touch controllers will free designers to create interfaces that are more capable than ever before.”