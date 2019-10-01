Zoom, Echo Frames, Spatial, Magic Leap, Web Meetings, and Synchronous Online Learning (Inside Higher Ed)

"This week, I had one of those uncomfortable realizations that cause me to question my ability to make sense of the world. My latest revelation that everybody else already knows - and which I seem to be the last to grasp - is that sometimes face-to-face discussions are better than online meetings."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Today, some meetings are still more effective when they happen face to face. What does that mean for online learning? It underscores the importance of further development of tools that utilizer VR and AR to seamlessly bring people together in the future.