Zivelo Acquires Oak Labs to "Redefine Public Computing"

Zivelo has acquired Oak Labs, Inc., the Silicon Valley-based software company best known for its interactive retail technology, powered by OakOS.

The companies say this acquisition positions Zivelo as the first interactive experience provider to now offer a comprehensive suite of powerful software development tools on top of its proven hardware product line and services offering. Healey Cypher, co-founder and CEO of Oak Labs, will be the new CEO of ZIVELO, and Ziver Birg, founder of ZIVELO, will serve as executive chairman of the board.

Healey Cypher (left) and Ziver Berg (right).

Zivelo will continue to produce its self-service kiosk and digital signage solutions, while allowing its customers and third-party developers to rapidly build and deploy applications using the developer kit designed for kiosks—OakOS. The company claims clients can now develop fully-functional applications within days, by using Oak’s comprehensive web-based frameworks and SDK. The comprehensive offering will be backed by ZIVELO’s network of support technicians.

“People don’t realize how frequently they use kiosks,” said Cypher. “Public computing is becoming ubiquitous as customers demand easy, self-service experiences that don’t require downloading an app. However, historically building and deploying kiosk programs has been way too hard. The new ZIVELO introduces the first kiosk software developer kit on top of our beautiful product line. Building a kiosk experience has never been easier.”

“With this acquisition, ZIVELO now offers advanced software solutions which, combined with our wide range of products, has the potential to transform how this industry operates. We can now solve our customers’ largest kiosk program challenges and better deliver the business results they seek,” concluded Birg. “As a veteran of this industry, I have never been so excited about where we are headed.”