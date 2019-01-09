Zenith Media’s Goodwin to Present DSE 2019 Keynote Address

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will reprise its popular opening keynote address the morning of Wednesday March 27, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Tom Goodwin’s address will look at the ways in which we can drive innovation and transform all of our industries by truly embracing the power of new technology. It’s been common practice that every time a new technology comes around, we embrace it by applying it to what we’ve done before rather than rethinking our world around what it makes possible.

Zenith Media's Tom Goodwin

However, Goodwin believes that we should be excited by new technology, from 5G to Artificial intelligence and projection mapping to innovative displays, but in a way that reimagines customer journeys and expectations using leaps of creativity and imagination to drive entirely new experiences.

Goodwin’s keynote will kick off the two-day conference on Wednesday, March 27 at 8:00 a.m. The conference will run March 27-28 concurrent with access to the show floor. Pre- and post-show educational programs are also available on Tuesday, March 26 and Friday March 29 respectively.