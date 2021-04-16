ZeeVee Upgrades ZyPer to Facilitate AVoIP Transition

The What: To further speed the adoption of AVoIP signal distribution in the pro AV marketplace, ZeeVee has upgraded its ZyPer Management Platform with advanced multiview, preset, and grid features, further enhancing the platform's functionality and user experience.

The What Else: Version 2.2, designed for the company's ZyPer4K (SDVoE, uncompressed 4K, 10 Gbps) and ZyPerUHD (JPEG2000, compressed, 1 Gbps) AVoIP encoders and decoders, enables source content to be dragged and dropped onto video wall displays via an onscreen interface. The upgrade is available to current users free of charge.

The enhanced multiview capabilities enable users to more creatively present immersive visual experiences by supporting a total of 19 sources-10 more than in the platform's previous iteration. In addition, switching between display configurations is easier than ever before. This allows for the creation of video walls of configurations of up to 81 monitors (9 x 9) without any additional equipment. The custom multiview editor is now also compatible with a wider array of video sizes.

Advanced presets can be created for any API command so configurations can be stored and then activated on-the-fly at the touch of a button. These presets can also be scheduled to display one time, or in a series, at any point up to a year in advance via an intuitive calendar interface.

Enhanced independent source and display grids provide flexibility, intuitive tabs and filtering, column selection, and drag-and-drop functionality. The grids can be exported to .csv files and stored separately or altered and imported back into the system.

The Bottom Line: These additions and modifications model the configuration workflows that pro AV integrators have grown accustomed to when setting up an HDBaseT matrix. ZeeVee believes this approach will help the channel transition more rapidly to AV over IP.