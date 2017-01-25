ZeeVee, Netgear, and Atea Partner on IP Migration Case Study Session

At ISE, ZeeVee will join with Netgear and system integrator Atea to present a case study on migrating video distribution to IP at a major university. The companies are among a small number of exhibitors selected to present this interactive panel session.

In an interactive session to be held in the Commercial Solutions Theater on February 7 from 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m., ZeeVee, Netgear, and Atea will give an overview of the process and decision making that lead to migrating video distribution to IP using a CIO approach. This approach will be useful for systems integrators and end users to help understand the migration of AV distribution to IP. The session includes a panel discussion, real-world client examples of switched video-over-IP installations, and the opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

“The session breaks the migration process down into three stages: Consult IP, Integrate IP, and Optimize IP," said Rob Muddiman, sales director, EMEA for ZeeVee. "We start by working with the end user to determine the best solution, go on to cover the implementation of that solution, and conclude with a look at flexibility, future proofing, and upgrade paths.”

In the Consult IP stage, the focus is on working with the end user to select the most appropriate solution, devices, and switching equipment. The session will consider the merits of proprietary versus IP-based solutions, and explain why AV over IP was chosen. In the Integrate IP section, the presenters will cover the integrator’s approach to the installation, the issues that came up, and how they were solved. Finally, the Optimize IP stage looks at how this approach eliminated the potential for stranded investment through deploying standards-based Ethernet infrastructure with a future-proofed design, allowing the university to enjoy optimal flexibility and future upgrade paths.

The presenters of this session combine experience of both the AV and IT industries. Robert Muddiman joined ZeeVee in 2013 and was previously the pan-European sales manager at Magenta Research for its video distribution solutions, including large matrix switches. Laurent Masia is the senior product line manager for smart switches, managed switches, and modules at NETGEAR. He has extensive experience in networking, storage, and channel distribution. Christian Brondby is sales director at Atea, a provider of IT infrastructure for businesses and public-sector organizations in Europe’s Nordic and Baltic regions.

