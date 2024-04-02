Takabumi Asahi Named New CEO of Christie

Christie parent company Ushio today announced the appointment of Takabumi Asahi as CEO of Christie Digital Systems USA. He assumed the new role on April 1, succeeding Koji Naito.

Asahi brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, with a commitment to moving forward Ushio’s mission to promote the use of light as illumination and energy to support human well-being and societal growth through technology. Previously, he was the CFO and managing executive officer for Ushio. He has held positions of increasing responsibility since joining Ushio in 2017. Prior to Ushio, Asahi worked for Oki Electric Industry, a Japanese information and communications services company, where he acquired global business management experience in various technology fields.

“As we work towards our mission of becoming a light solutions company, I am committed to Ushio’s focus on creating businesses with greater social value,” Asahi said. “I’m excited to continue Christie’s important work in developing exceptional experiences for its customers and lighting the way to a sustainable, brighter future for everyone.”