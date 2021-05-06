Yamaha UC Sponsors WeAreTeachers.com Giveaway

Yamaha Unified Communications is taking part in WeAreTeachers.com's teacher appreciation giveaways.

[The Integration Guide to Education]

From now through May 31, educators can enter to win one of three prizes from Yamaha. Helping to engage students, boost understanding, and overcome audio fatigue, the prize packages include: 10 YVC-200 Personal Speakerphones for third place award winners; one Education Wireless Mic Kit and YVC-200 for second place; and the grand prize comprising a CS-700 Video Sound Bar, Education Wireless Mic Kit, and a YVC-200.

"Teachers work hard every day, but this past year, we've witnessed their commitment to create hybrid and remote classrooms that continue to deliver the same high-quality learning experiences to their students as they always have," said Meghan Kennelly, director of global marketing and communications at Yamaha UC. "In honor of their hard work and dedication, we've teamed up with WeAreTeachers to give back to their classrooms with solutions that are designed to eliminate the challenges that poor audio can create. Thank you, teachers, for all you do!"

To enter the giveaway, visit weareteachers.com/contest/yamaha-audio-giveaway.