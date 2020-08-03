Yamaha UC, Sharp Partner on Remote Concierge Station

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications and Sharp Business Systems have announced the Remote Concierge Station, which combines Sharp’s 40-inch or 50-inch flat screen and Yamaha’s CS-700 Video Sound Bar in a mobile stand to allow organizations to staff key locations without having an employee on site.

The What Else: Featuring Sharp’s large-format professional display and Yamaha’s CS-700 Video Sound Bar, the Remote Concierge Station is a comprehensive video collaboration solution with natural-sounding audio. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for clear conversation, four Yamaha speaker elements to provide high audio intelligibility, and a wide-angle HD camera that captures guests and the room in detail. This allows reception staff to monitor room activity and greet users as they approach.

Designed for flexibility and ease of use, the station connects to a UC platform via a single USB. The unit is engineered to eliminate inefficiencies of operating disparate video and audio while keeping lobbies, waiting rooms, and reception areas neat and welcoming. The CS-700's integrated network management system also allows IT staff to rapidly deploy and remotely manage each unit, which is helpful for organizations that have multiple CS-700 units installed in reception areas and meeting spaces.

The Remote Concierge Station comes mounted on a rolling cart that is UL-certified to prevent tipping, allowing organizations to safely move it for use as a mobile conference station. It can also double as an immediate and long-term digital signage solution for greater ROI. For example, it can be used to remind guests of any mask ordinances and best practices. Additionally, as staff return to the office, it can continue to be used to welcome incoming guests with check-in or company information. It also includes a Shuttle NC03 computer mounted on the back of the display, wireless keyboard, power strip, and remote control.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the need for solutions that help public-facing staff have meaningful interaction with customers, patrons, and guests while maintaining social distance,” said Meghan Kennelly, director of global marketing and communications at Yamaha Unified Communications. “The Remote Concierge Station is perfectly suited to meet this new need. Our CS-700 collaboration system has been used for years by businesses all over the world to help users drive professional-quality remote meetings. Now staff will have peace of mind while ensuring that they will be able to see and hear customers just as clearly as if they were talking to them face to face—but they can be safely working from home, in the next room, or even across the country.”

The Bottom Line: As companies return to a new normal, the Remote Concierge Station provides businesses in hospitality, enterprise, education, healthcare, and government industries with a safe way to interact with customers and protect front-desk employees as they interact with the public.