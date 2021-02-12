Yamaha UC Partners With Mersive on Collaboration Platform

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications has added Mersive Technologies to its Strategic Partner Program. Yamaha's YVC series of conference phones now fully integrate with Mersive's Solstice Pod to deliver a meeting and learning solution that creates engagement for a wide variety of spaces, from offices to boardrooms and training rooms, with touchless, one-step start and clear, natural audio.

The What Else: Yamaha's software-agnostic YVC series of conference phones features the company's sound technologies, including Human Voice Activity Detection, speaker tracking, and dynamic acoustic echo cancellation that make conversation stress-free and intuitive. Mersive's Solstice Pod combines Solstice Conference collaboration software with high-performance hardware and robust I/O capabilities to transform average meeting and learning spaces into powerful collaboration environments. Paired with a Yamaha YVC-200, YVC-330, or YVC-1000 conference phone and the option of a USB camera, users have a complete room system for the hybrid workplace. Solstice Conference bridges to remote participants using any major video conferencing service, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex, while Yamaha provides high-quality audio for any space or environment.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC

The YVC series offers scalable device configurations to suit the room size, group size, and collaboration needs. The YVC-200 USB & Bluetooth Speakerphone is well suited for small meeting rooms with up to four people. Meeting rooms with four to 10 people will benefit from the YVC-330 USB & Bluetooth Speakerphone, which features Yamaha's SoundCap technology to eliminate background noise. In addition, two YVC-330s can be daisy-chained to cover up to 16 participants. Large meeting spaces where up to 40 people can gather will require the YVC-1000's separate microphone and speaker system.

"Yamaha continually strives to create high-quality, easy-to-use collaboration solutions for today's meeting spaces,” said Michelle Baeza, director of strategic partnerships at Yamaha UC. “Partnering with Mersive Technologies ensures that users can effortlessly collaborate with professional audio that is vital to meeting productivity and efficiency. Together, our shared value of flexibility brings new capabilities to meetings."

"At a time when hybrid and remote communications are more important than ever, Mersive's partnership with Yamaha provides valuable solutions for the hybrid workplace," said Robert Balgley, CEO of Mersive. "Working together with Yamaha allows Mersive to expand our offerings to channel partners and end users, providing flexible room solutions that support all meeting room types—from private offices to large boardrooms—with best-in-class meeting collaboration, conferencing support, and audio clarity."

The Bottom Line: This new alliance brings Yamaha's audio and Mersive's Bring Your Own Meeting room system to hybrid workspaces, allowing onsite and remote workers to work together more easily without the stress of common collaboration challenges.