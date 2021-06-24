Yamaha UC, Mersive Team on BYOM Room System

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications is enhancing meeting collaboration and hybrid learning with a touchless, easy-to-use Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) room solution that pairs Yamaha’s ADECIA ceiling microphone and speaker solution and Yamaha UC Strategic Partner Mersive Technologies’ Solstice wireless collaboration system. When enabled with Solstice Conference, Solstice enhances meeting collaboration by adding rich content sharing along with agnostic room support for any PC-based video conferencing application.

The What Else: Yamaha’s ADECIA ceiling solution family of communication products works seamlessly together to provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any meeting or learning space. It includes the new multi-beamforming RM-CG ceiling microphone and RM-CR audio processor, as well as Yamaha's PoE switches and VXL Series line array speakers. Yamaha’s ADECIA ceiling solution clearly picks up several people speaking at the same time and ensures that voices, not noises, are captured in enclosed or open conference spaces of varying sizes.

The complete solution immediately detects all components of the system and configures them to be optimized for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system's configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante and analog connections, this flexible system can fit a variety of meeting spaces.

Mersive Solstice is a software-based, cloud-enabled team space collaboration platform optimized for both onsite and remote participants. Multiple participants can share, control, and markup content from any device. It features agnostic room support for all major conferencing services with touchless, one-step start from the meeting host’s laptop. It seamlessly and wirelessly integrates Yamaha ADECIA audio solutions into a video conference. In addition, it is built with enterprise-grade security and is fully IT compliant.

The Bottom Line: This solution results in more collaborative meeting and learning experiences between onsite and remote participants.