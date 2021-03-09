Yamaha UC Hosts School Giveaway for ADECIA Ceiling Solution

Yamaha Unified Communications is giving away a complete ADECIA Ceiling Solution to a K-12 school or higher education institution, an over $10,000 value.

A comprehensive classroom audio solution that is ideal for hybrid and remote learning, Yamaha UC says ADECIA ensures the highest-quality audio communication. ADECIA includes the brand-new multi-beamforming RM-CG ceiling microphone and RM-CR audio processor, as well as Yamaha's PoE switches and VXL Series line array speakers to ensure students hear every word.

"As hybrid and remote learning become commonplace, it's essential that educators have the tools they need to support learning equality—audio is paramount to that goal," said Michael Fitch, vice president of sales and marketing at Yamaha UC. "This giveaway is an opportunity for schools to win an audio system that is prized in enterprise but just as critical in education for its clarity, intuitiveness, and ease of installation."

Schools using ADECIA can enable hybrid classrooms with audio that ensures both in-class and virtual students receive an equal learning experience. Teachers have the flexibility to move freely around the classroom without sacrificing audio pickup. The system is touchless for added safety protocols, easily managed remotely by AV/IT departments, and even suitable for all modes of learning, including lecture capture and voice-lift applications.

Schools in the United States are eligible and can enter the giveaway now through March 19. Enter at https://info.uc.yamaha.com/adecia-for-academics.