Yamaha Launches DXRmkII Powered Loudspeakers with Higher Performance In Lighter Package

The What: Yamaha launched the DXRmkII series of powered loudspeakers—DXR15mkII, DXR12mkII, DXR10mkII and DXR8mkII—which offer enhanced performance and a reduction in weight from its predecessor, the DXR series.

The What Else: A joint effort with NEXO, the DXRmkII models reach a higher SPL than the previous series, thanks to a larger, 1.75-inch voice coil HF compression driver and precise amp tuning. The loudspeakers are designed to deliver improved sound reproduction while retaining the basic utility and versatility of the original DXR series.

According to the company, Yamaha digital technology ensures that each of the speakers reliably delivers its powerful SPL with superb clarity and musicality. All models feature proprietary Yamaha FIR-X tuning using linear phase FIR filters for the crossover. This tuning provides accurate and smooth response with greater clarity and imaging than in typical crossovers, says Yamaha.

The Bottom Line: Durable, non-resonant ABS enclosures and a portable, lightweight construction allow for adaptability in various environments and applications, from front-of-house sound and floor monitoring, to simple amplification and installed environments. For rigged applications, DXRmkII series loudspeakers come equipped with rigging points compatible with standard eyebolts, while optional U-brackets are available for various horizontal and vertical applications.

The loudspeakers will begin shipping in the summer of 2019 and pricing is TBD.