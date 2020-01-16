Yamaha Adds White Version of Professional DZR/CZR Loudspeakers and Subwoofers

The What: Yamaha is expanding the installation options for its powered DZR/DXS-XLF and passive CZR/CXS-XLF professional loudspeakers and subwoofers, adding a white finish version for each model. The white cabinets fit a broader range of sound system requirements, especially in spaces where aesthetics and design are equally important as sound coverage and performance, including churches, museums, and upscale environments like high-end retail or hospitality venues.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

The What Else: The speakers and subs were first introduced in mid-2018 and the new color choice continues the Yamaha approach of listening and responding to customers' needs.

"We often hear from integrators and even end users that a speaker is the right fit for their facility as far as output, but it's simply the wrong color for their overall look," said Nithin Cherian, product marketing manager, Yamaha Pro Audio. "Now, the choice of black or white finish models allows placement in any type of environment."

The Bottom Line: Pricing is to be determined. To learn more, visit the Yamaha booth at the 2020 NAMM Show.