XTEN-AV Database to Be Co-Powered by AV-iQ

XTEN-AV has integrated the AV-iQ database onto its XTEN-AV design platform. This strategic collaboration will streamline the product choices for AV systems integrators by having accurate port information about devices and the latest MSRPs, according to the companies.

This association will give all XTEN-AV users access to a combined database of over 500,000 products for creating designs whether by the platform’s Questionnaire method or by the Add your Own BOM method.

“We are delighted to partner with AV-iQ, as this integration will enrich our offering greatly and make it convenient for our users to choose their preferred products," said Vibhav Singh, co-founder and CEO of XTEN-AV. "This association is a vital step in our journey towards building a comprehensive database to serve the users of the XTEN-AV platform.”

“AV-iQ is positioned to be a central database of product information in the industry by providing data for platforms like XTEN-AV," added Mark Loftus, owner and president of AV-IQ. "This is a continuation of our goal to streamline product information delivery for the manufacturers in our program."