World Series Champion Houston Astros Get Major League Upgrade from Samsung

Samsung Electronics America (opens in new tab) and the Houston Astros today announced they will digitally enhance Minute Maid Park with display technology designed to further elevate the fan experience. Samsung, a leader in digital signage innovation, will deliver some of the highest definition, large-scale displays in the game, so fans can expect to be immersed in the action like never before. The multi-year deal will see new outdoor LED technology both in the infield and outfield in time for the 2023 season, including a brand-new main scoreboard—with dynamic content to remind fans that, when it comes to enjoying America’s pastime, the stadium experience is unrivaled.

“Technology continues to take the in-person fan experience at live entertainment and sporting events to incredible new heights,” said Harry Patz Jr., senior vice president and general manager, display division, Samsung Electronics America. “Partnering with the World Champion Houston Astros provides Samsung with another opportunity to showcase how the company’s world-class display technology improves the ways venues can create excitement amongst fans and drive business with stunning content display, dynamic entertainment, real-time information and more.”

Following their championship-winning season, the Houston Astros will return to the ballpark in 2023 with upgraded displays and solutions by Samsung—including the main outfield display, ribbon boards, center field mezzanine and more. Installation at Minute Maid Park started in November 2022 with scheduled completion by Opening Day 2023 so fans can enjoy the top-of-the-line technology built for interactivity and engagement.

Samsung is a dominant digital solutions provider within the sports industry, enhancing venues across the country through its technology such as video walls, interactive displays, and outdoor and indoor LEDs. The partnership’s goal is for the fan experience at Minute Maid Park to be taken to the next level through these digital enhancements.

“We are excited to add Samsung as a corporate partner, and to integrate their state-of-the-art technology into our ballpark,” said Marcel Braithwaite, senior vice president, business operations, Houston Astros. “As we are always looking for ways to improve our fan experience at Minute Maid Park, this new scoreboard, the ribbon boards and other digital enhancements are good examples of our continuous focus on our fans.”

Minute Maid Park joins an all-star lineup of arenas and stadiums used for professional teams that have partnered with Samsung to transform technology and enhance the fan experience. In addition to Minute Maid Park, Samsung sports partnerships include Citi Field (Queens, New York), Chase Center (San Francisco, CA), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles), and M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD).