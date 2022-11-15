Check out the Dazzling Displays Samsung Used to Refresh Its Showrooms

Samsung Electronics America cut the ribbon on four of its newly renovated Executive Briefing Centers (opens in new tab) (EBCs) that are outfitted with innovative visual display technology at permanent locations in Dallas, TX; Ridgefield Park, NJ; Washington D.C.; and Irvine, CA. Each EBC inspires creative and innovative work by delivering solutions that transform business and luxury residences, while putting forth a new emphasis on reliable, sophisticated technology. These four showrooms filled with Samsung’s newest products and solutions provide exclusive training and demo opportunities for customers. They also offer the chance to meet with Samsung executives, engineers and marketing personnel, drastically enhancing the customer experience.

The Dallas location provides Samsung with the opportunity to speak to the designer and architecture community that is situated in the Dallas Market Center, which is home to Samsung’s newest EBC. The redevelopment of the EBCs underscore Samsung’s commitment to showcase residential and commercial technology solutions year-round for customers and partners.

[How Samsung Is Bringing the Pro AV 'Wow' to Citi Field] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s Dallas EBC is the first of its kind in the U.S. to feature a full suite of visual display products for the custom installer channel. Samsung partnered with the Dallas Market Center, a global business-to-business trade center and leading wholesale marketplace, three years ago to help showcase next-generation visual display technology for retailers and interior designers. The refreshed space now features a line-up of 35 products and solutions across commercial and residential – making it a top destination for the latest display innovations.

The redesigned space’s official ribbon cutting ceremony was held on October 20th and spotlighted Samsung’s first-in-class portfolio, including The Wall All-in-One, Samsung’s Interactive Display Line up, as well as its full line up of Lifestyle products including The Frame, Premier and 8K Neo QLED. The event included a first look at the showroom’s extensive range of offerings, including product demonstrations of lifestyle and commercial products from Samsung experts and partners. Attendees were invited to explore first-hand how each product and solution transforms the conventional viewing experience, including a hands-on demonstration of Samsung’s MagicINFO software that helps customers deliver content that engages, informs and entertains.

[5 Takeaways from the AV/IT Summit 2022] (opens in new tab)

“The Dallas EBC is equipped to showcase Samsung’s latest display products and solutions, and is designed to enhance customer and partner engagement,” said Harry Patz Jr., senior vice president and general manager, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “This showroom demonstrates our commitment to channel partners in our top performing sales state for the custom install and reseller market.”

The showroom has proven to be a transformational space with room for large-scale trainings, meetings and private events, allowing for greater engagement and collaboration. The prestigious and world-renowned Dallas Market Center has proven to be the perfect location; designed for installers and resellers alike, the EBC is ready to host customers and clients year-round.

(Image credit: Samsung)

“It can be difficult to articulate high-performing and high-design technology solutions, therefore it must be experienced,” said Ernie Wohlleben, president of Architechnology Designs. “The Dallas Samsung EBC is a comfortable and inviting space that effectively showcases innovative products such as The Wall and Frame. Our notable clientele will not visit a sales showroom floor, so the EBC allows us to educate clients and staff, while entertaining them in a chic environment.”

[SCN Installation Showcase 2022] (opens in new tab)

“We welcome the addition of Samsung’s EBC inside our vibrant marketplace that is not only convenient for meetings and private events, but also to reach retailers, interior designers, architects and builders intent on sourcing top technology options,” said Cole Daugherty, senior vice president, Dallas Market Center. “This is a partnership that will pay dividends for thought leadership and commerce.”