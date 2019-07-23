World Out of Home Organisation Confirms Toronto for Inaugural Congress

The World Out of Home Organisation (formerly FEPE International) has confirmed Toronto in Canada as the venue for its 2020 Congress. The Congress will be held from June 3-5.

WOO represents Out of Home media owners, specialist agencies and suppliers worldwide. Toronto will be the latest in a sequence stemming back to 1959, as FEPE. The 2019 Congress in Dubai attracted a record 450-plus delegates from all parts of the world, including the biggest representations to date from South America, China and India.

Tom Goddard, WOO's President (Image credit: WOO)

Toronto will be the first time Congress has returned to North America since being held in Montreal in the 1990s.

WOO President Tom Goddard said: “Dubai in 2019 was a step change for the organisation, not just because much-loved FEPE became WOO to reflect its global stature.

“We had more delegates than ever and feedback from the Congress showed clearly that delegates valued the presentations as well as the opportunity to network with colleagues from across the world.

“Congress is unique among international media events in bringing all sides of the industry together and pulling in the same direction for the good of the medium. We expect Toronto to be another big step forward for the Out of Home industry.”