Woodlands Tavern Elevates Sound Capabilities for Musicians with L-Acoustics

Woodlands Tavern has been hosting a steady stream of artists at its Main Stage for the past 15 years. The Columbus, OH, staple formerly known as The Thirsty Ear, recently underwent renovations which included raising the ceiling, expanding the stage, and implementing extensive acoustic treatments, while additionally adding an L-Acoustics A Series loudspeakersupplied and integrated by Cincinnati-based Certified Provider Loud & Clear.

The 350-capacity nightclub's transformation called for a solution that could deliver both power and versatility in a relatively small package. “The Main Stage’s previous PA, which I actually installed back in 2010, had been a good fit for many years,” said Steezo Sound owner Eric Jones, who has served as the venue’s primary audio technician for just over two decades. “But after our renovations, we needed a system that could match our expanded space while maintaining the intimate feel of our room. I’ve always been impressed by the overall sound quality of L-Acoustics systems, particularly the richness of the audio, and the A Series offered the perfect combination of coverage, headroom, and fidelity for our space.”

Jones noted that he was inclined to go with an L-Acoustics solution from the start, based on his experiences with the brand at various festivals and venues. “I felt that L-Acoustics could handle the broad range of genres we host, from heavy EDM to traditional bluegrass with a single mic,” he said. “The main room at the Tavern is very dry and direct—much like a recording studio—and the way the A Series is tuned makes it sound exceptional in that environment.”

According to Loud & Clear operations manager Nick Thieme, Woodlands Tavern’s simple-yet-effective new setup comprises two L-Acoustics A15i Wide flown per side, plus a coaxial X8 enclosure mounted in the center, complemented by two additional X8 flown as rear-room fills. Three KS21i subs are positioned under downstage center, and all speakers are efficiently powered and processed by LA4X amplified controllers.

“The A Series is 100% the right rig for Woodlands,” Thieme confirmed. “Their Main Stage is a single-story space, so we opted to fly the A15i arrays vertically, rather than horizontally, for wider coverage. The sound is fantastic throughout the room, and the KS21i subs deliver plenty of low end as well. Everyone I’ve spoken with that has been in since the upgrade has been tremendously impressed to hear a club of this size taking their sound this seriously.”

Jones pointed out that the first concert to benefit from the new system—a show by The Verve Pipe in May—marked a stunning improvement in sonic quality. “Our prior system had a very bright sound and was somewhat scooped in the low mid-range, whereas the L-Acoustics rig provided a much more balanced and natural sound,” he recalled. “The new system really suits the room’s acoustics, especially after the recent treatments, supplying the coverage and tonal clarity that our venue needed.

“The impact of the L-Acoustics system has been incredible,” he continued. “Even though it’s a relatively small PA for an intimate space, it has transformed the venue into a true mixing environment. With the headroom and fidelity that L-Acoustics provides, we no longer have issues with sound quality, even at higher volumes. The system delivers smooth, even coverage across the entire room, from front to back, and the low end is rich and well-defined. The A Series perfectly complements the acoustics and meets the needs of the diverse acts we host.”

And it’s not just the audiences that are noticing. “We’ve also received a lot of positive comments from touring artists and their engineers,” Jones added. “Recently, one of the bands mentioned that they felt like they had just stepped out of a studio after their performance. And many others have commented on how much they enjoy the room’s vibe while playing, noting how great the sound is, both for the audience and on stage. It’s really rewarding to hear such enthusiastic praise from everyone. The quality and reliability of our new loudspeakers speak for themselves, and I’m grateful for the excellent support we’ve received from L-Acoustics and Loud & Clear throughout the whole process.”