Women in Consumer Technology Keynote Speaker for CEDIA Expo 2024 Announced

Sylvia Acevedo will deliver the keynote address at the Women in Consumer Technology (WiCT) networking reception and luncheon at CEDIA Expo 2024 on Friday, Sept. 6, at 11:30 a.m. local time. Acevedo will share insights gleaned from her distinguished career journey at the forefront of innovation and leadership. Now in its 16th year, the event will open with a networking reception featuring a Bloody Mary and Bellini bar, sponsored by DMF Lighting, followed by the luncheon and keynote.

"I couldn't be more excited to have Sylvia deliver our keynote address at our luncheon as I've wanted to have her for years. Her journey embodies the spirit of innovation and perseverance that defines our industry," said Carol Campbell, founder of WiCT. "Her transformative leadership has not only left an indelible mark on the organizations she's led but also has inspired countless individuals to reach for the stars. Her impact extends far beyond the boardroom. Her dedication to public service, particularly in advancing STEM education and empowering young women, serves as a beacon of inspiration for us all."

[Pro AV Welcomes Women Back to the Workforce]

With a trajectory that spans from the depths of space exploration to the pinnacle of corporate boardrooms, Acevedo has blazed trails and shattered glass ceilings with her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence. Beginning her career as a rocket scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Acevedo's contributions to the Voyager 2 mission laid the foundation for her illustrious career.

Acevedo's career has been marked by a series of achievements, including executive roles at companies such as Apple, Autodesk, Dell, and IBM. Internationally, she pioneered the deployment of fiber technology networks and played a pivotal role in expanding software distribution across Latin America. As CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA from 2016 to 2020, Acevedo spearheaded the organization's most significant program expansion in over a century, introducing 146 new badges and programs in STEM, outdoors, entrepreneurship, and civics. Under her leadership, over one million STEM badges were earned by girls across diverse communities. Today, Acevedo serves on the Board of Directors for two public companies, Qualcomm and Credo Technologies, and two early-stage companies, Quark.ai and Ambri Battery.

[Viewpoint: Bringing Women Back to Pro AV]

Beyond her corporate and nonprofit endeavors, Acevedo is a bestselling author, with her memoir, Path to the Stars: My Journey from Girl Scout to Rocket Scientist, inspiring readers to pursue their dreams with determination and resilience.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I am thrilled to join WiCT as the keynote speaker," said Acevedo. "I look forward to sharing insights from my journey and inspiring attendees to embrace innovation, leadership, and the pursuit of excellence in their own careers."

Attendees of WiCT's Networking Reception and Luncheon will receive a copy of Acevedo's memoir. The WiCT networking reception and luncheon will take place at the Colorado Convention Center — The Four Seasons Ballrooms 2 and 3 — in Denver. Those who are interested may purchase tickets and can learn more about the event here.