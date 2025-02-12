Wireless Mics Simplify Hybrid Learning

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) maximizes student learning by harnessing the power of technology and innovation throughout its campus-wide facilities. Following the launch of Shure’s Microflex Wireless (MXW) neXt 2 two-channel wireless microphone system earlier this year, key stakeholders and decision-makers at NTU were keen to gain hands-on experience and conduct in-depth testing in their classrooms and collaboration spaces. The MXW neXt 2 is designed to offer an intuitive, versatile, and high-quality all-in-one audio solution for hybrid setups, enabling both in-room and online collaboration without compromising budgets.

The University made an initial purchase, conducted various test scenarios, and deployed the system into live rooms. Following the overwhelmingly positive results, NTU integrated the MXW neXt 2 into their campus-wide rollouts and upgrades throughout 2024.

Since the system has been installed, it has provided different use options depending on the situation required, and it’s becoming a key element on their remote learning platforms as it ensures perfect audio for hybrid learning. Additionally, it ensures meeting equity among all participants, creating an environment where everyone can interact, communicate, hear, and feel heard regardless of where they are joining the meeting or class from.

“We bought the MXW neXt 2 system to evaluate its limits and explore this new form factor of a fully integrated base unit,” Graeme Bagley, teaching spaces designer/product owner at Nottingham Trent University commented. “We wanted to see if this could provide a dependable solution that fits well with our use cases and future plans. The results were great. This system gives us so many options going forward, and it’s all contained within a single box so saves a lot of rack space and cabling. The fact that it natively acts as an audio bridge into our remote learning platforms makes doing hybrid learning output so simple, with zero compromise on quality.”

In today’s hybrid landscapes, effective communication and efficient collaboration aren’t possible without exceptional, intelligible audio. Microflex Wireless neXt 2 blends innovation, Shure’s 100 years of audio expertise, and the answer to what the market needs: simple, consistent, and outstanding audio that provides a superior experience for everyone.

