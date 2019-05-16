Wilson Electronics Introduces Enhanced Cellular Signal Amplifier

The What: Wilson Electronics is set to debut the WilsonPro Pro 1100, which provides the highest uplink and downlink power of any cell signal amplifier at its price point, according to the company.. The Pro 1100 will provide quality cell signal for its users thanks to its ability to reach cell towers that are further away and the power to cover up to 35,000 square feet of indoor square footage. It is designed to be the ideal solution for mid-sized commercial spaces including retail, restaurant, and office buildings.

The What Else: To reach cell towers from a great distance, it is important for cell signal amplifiers to have high uplink power. The Pro 1100 features a strong uplink power of up to +25 dBm, enabling it to reach these faraway cell towers. High downlink power is also crucial for greater indoor coverage, and the Pro 1100’s enhanced downlink power of +15 dBm enables the cell signal amplifier to cover mid-sized spaces up to 35,000 square feet, pending strong outside signal.

The Pro 1100 includes a color LCD touchscreen with enhanced navigation capabilities to enable users to monitor the unit’s performance, adjust the antenna, view signal strength meters, and turn cell bands on and off. The kit will also include an outdoor wide-band directional antenna and an indoor omni-directional wide-band dome antenna for coverage for mid-sized commercial buildings.

The Bottom Line: The Pro 1100 ensures strong voice and data coverage, including 4G LTE, by amplifying weak cellular signals to inside mid-sized spaces where cell signal is obstructed. It works with all North American cell phone networks, simultaneously amplifying all cell signals regardless of carrier.

The WilsonPro Pro 1100 is available immediately for purchase through authorized WilsonPro distributors and dealers.