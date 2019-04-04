Williams Sound Releases the FM+ Assistive Listening System

The What: Williams Sound has introduced the FM+ assistive listening system, what it says is the industry’s first system able to broadcast both FM and Wi-Fi audio from a single source.

The What Else: The new FM+ integrates WaveCAST Wi-Fi audio server technology into a Williams Sound FM assistive listening system. End users can now listen with either an FM receiver or with their own smartphone (via the WaveCAST Listening App). Along with this flexibility comes exceptional audio quality, as the FM+ is built on a professional digital audio (DSP) platform. Added plus: Its optional Dante interface provides integrators with a full audio networking solution.

The new FM+ is designed to support those who want to use their own smartphones and headphones for a more discreet assistive listening experience. Simplicity is also available for those who want a more traditional assistive listening system with a dedicated FM receiver and headset. Venues no longer need to choose between providing FM or Wi-Fi assistive listening systems.

The Bottom Line: FM+ supports both the new iOS and Android WaveCAST Apps—in addition to all of the current and legacy Williams Sound FM receivers operating on the 72-76 MHz bandwidth.

