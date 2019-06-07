Williams AV Releases BluePOD Solo Dante Audio Conferencing System

The What: Williams AV has released the BluePOD Solo Dante conferencing system, which features the integration of Bluetooth technology and Dante control.

The What Else: BluePOD gets its name from the small pod-shaped enclosure housing the B-WAP (Bluetooth wireless access point) transceiver. The B-WAP is equipped with a Bluetooth 4.2 aptX HD long-range transceiver – elevated by a new HD codec standard that supports 24-bit, high-resolution Bluetooth audio. The B-WAP provides up to a 50-foot radius of coverage when connecting your Bluetooth devices to your room’s audio system.

Integrators can add BluePOD Solo Dante into their audio system by using the Dante interface with AES67 support. The BluePOD Solo Dante analog interface can support either a balanced or unbalanced audio input and output, and is based on the Audinate UXT Ultimo chipset. This chipset supports both AES67 and SMPTE 2110. Dante’s Ultimo UXT support of AES67 and SMPTE 2110 allows integrators multiple audio options to choose from for greater interoperability with other audio equipment with their system design. This allows the BluePOD Solo Dante to be controlled by the Dante Controller — the easy-to-use software from Audinate for setting up and managing audio routing of Dante-enabled products on an audio network.

The Bottom Line: The BluePOD Solo Dante is designed to simplify making conference calls in your meeting rooms with your computer, laptop and mobile phone. Making a conference call is now as simple as tapping the Bluetooth connect button on your device; no special software is needed. Adjusting the volume, muting and connecting is all done on the standard volume control on your device. Using the system setup screens on the embedded web server provides complete setup control and the ability to adjust input gain on each audio source.