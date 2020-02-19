WiFi Upgrade Enhances Collaboration at Mitchell Technical Institute (Campus Technology)

"South Dakota's Mitchell Technical Institute recently rolled out a new WiFi network to enable collaboration and meet the expectations of students and faculty. The institution turned to network infrastructure from Aruba, including WiFi 6 access points, mobility controllers, access switches, AirWave network management and ClearPass access control. "—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to help facilitate collaboration at your institution, don't underestimate the importance of your network infrastructure. At MTI, a WiFi upgrade is helping students connect with each other, which, in turn, prepares them for their future careers.