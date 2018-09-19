WiCT Opens 2019 Legacy Award Nominations

Women in Consumer Technology (WiCT) has opened it 2019 Legacy Award nominations.

"The WiCT Legacy Awards honor women in our industry who truly serve as role models and pioneers in every way possible," said Carol Campbell, the group's founder. "Each year, I am more and more inspired by the powerful group of nominees."

Anyone active in the consumer tech industry is encouraged to make a nomination; nominations close October 5, 2018. Winners will be honored at a CES 2019 reception.

Nominations can be made here: bit.ly/WiCTAward