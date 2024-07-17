Wichita-Area Businesses Strengthen Community Connections with Watchfire

Two Kansas-based businesses, Quantum Credit Union, in Wichita, and The Clayworks at Disability Supports, in Hutchinson, recently installed Watchfire digital displays to modernize their brand image and improve community interactions.

Credit Union Blends Tradition with Technology

(Image credit: Watchfire)

Quantum Credit Union originally served Kansas telephone workers and electrical operators and has since broadened its membership to include the community. To support that expansion and to reach a more tech-savvy audience, the credit union invested in an eye-catching 6mm, 10.3x6.5-foot Watchfire digital display.

"Updating our previous digital display with a more advanced and visually attractive Watchfire model has been an incredibly positive experience and reinforces our brand—committed to staying current and connected to the needs of our community," said Jacob Burrow, VP of Quantum Credit Union. "The advanced resolution and programming allow our team to easily maintain brand consistency, highlight organizational and community initiatives, and target our messaging to connect with members in our growing community."

Quantum recently launched a debit card partnership program supporting the Kansas Humane Society, using the Watchfire display to bring this initiative to life with dynamic imagery. The program has increased the visibility of the Humane Society and strengthened community ties.

The Clayworks: A Beacon for Disability Support

(Image credit: Watchfire)

The Clayworks at Disability Supports is a non-profit organization that has been providing a full range of services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities for almost 30 years. Located in a high-traffic area of Hutchinson, The Clayworks replaced its existing 10mm Watchfire display with a 6mm, 4.5x8.3-foot Watchfire digital display to promote its facility as a community gathering place that is welcoming, supportive, and provides an opportunity to support its disabled citizens.

The Clayworks is a multi-use building that primarily serves to enable disabled citizens to create artwork they can sell nationally through the on-site gift shop, promoting confidence and self-sufficiency. This beautifully renovated space, which originally served as a medical clinic, also brings community members together by featuring a retail coffee shop, a culinary arts demonstration kitchen, collaborative meeting spaces, and an outdoor garden and basketball court.

"Our mission to create a higher standard of care for people with intellectual disabilities is well represented through the Watchfire display," said Rick Staab, president and CEO of Disability Supports of the Great Plains. "The display serves as a real touchstone in the community. We showcase students' artwork, invite community members to enjoy our amenities, and share timely messages that promote local events and organizations. We see the Watchfire display as a worthy investment that will continue to benefit the community, the artists, and our mission for years to come."