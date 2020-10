"Insider threat. The words conjure up images of a secretive employee loitering at a business after closing time, hoping to catch the right moment to get a peek at confidential information."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When you consider the amount of sensitive data and intellectual property stored by higher ed institutions, the need for insider threat programs is clear. This article discusses how to detect these threats and how to safeguard against them.