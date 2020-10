"In a recent piece in Forbes, 'Will COVID-19 Save Higher Education?' Vijay Gurbaxani of the University of California, Irvine, argues against going back to our postsecondary status quo once the pandemic recedes."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Operating a tech firm is not the same as providing education — asking a school to behave like Apple or Amazon right now does the entire learning community a disservice. Let's not lose sight of what matters.