Why AVT’s Cindy Davis Loves Moderating Panels, and Three She is Sure You Won’t Want to Miss

A recent webcast, that was more fun than anyone should have at work.

One of the things I love most about my job is moderating AV/IT panels and roundtables. For me, it’s gratifying to bring together industry experts to discuss topics readers have told me are essential to their job or want to learn more about.

These live events are super dynamic, and that’s in large part because of you—the attendee. I’ve designed the panels and roundtables so attendees can ask questions throughout the hour, not just five minutes at the end. Frequently this spurs a deeper discussion. And we like to have fun.

If you’ve attended one of my monthly New Era AV/IT Series (opens in new tab), you know that my ground rule is that the discussion is to illuminate a topic, not pitch products. We discuss trends, pain points, and what works and what has not. Product pitches are not allowed by sponsors other than during their two-minute introduction related to the topic. If an attendee asks a specific product question, it can be answered succinctly, but the greater detail is taken offline.

My panels comprise manufacturers, AV/IT managers, integrators, consultants, architects, and sometimes facilities directors. They are all experts on a specific topic.

When I work with an individual company to design a roundtable discussion, it’s imperative that content provides attendees with a much greater understanding than they would have otherwise had. It also allows interaction with thought leaders, engineers, and users.

For those who frequent my panels, below are THREE upcoming sessions I know you won’t want to miss! And, if you’ve never attended one of my panels, I hope to see you.

THREE PANELS YOU’RE NOT GOING TO WANT TO MISS!

Atlona at 20: A Vision for the Future (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

Tuesday, May 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET - Register Now! (opens in new tab)

Atlona at 20: A Vision for the Future (opens in new tab)

Join us for an exciting webinar featuring executives from Atlona and Panduit. Atlona, a leading provider of AV distribution and control solutions, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Get the inside track about Atlona's product roadmap that includes innovative new solutions for education and corporate environments. During the webinar, you'll hear from Atlona executives discuss Atlona from the Silicon Valley to the world, its AV product roadmap. The role Atlona’s parent company Panduit provides the resources to grow and help keep customers at the forefront.

Reimagining the Workplace: Collaboration to Displays and More (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)



Wednesday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET _ REGISTER NOW! (opens in new tab)

Reimagining the Workplace: Collaboration to Displays and More (opens in new tab)

An architect from HOK who has designed more than 900,000 square feet of innovative, agile space that encourages collaboration and inspires productivity joins us as our guest speaker as we explore the new-era workplace. Are the open plan and the huddle room a thing of the past? We call BS on some of the knee-jerk reactions being discussed and take a 360-degree look at the new-era workplace. We first discuss the human factor and how staff wants to engage in the office and remotely. From furniture to technology solutions, our panel explores what did and did not work during the past couple of years and how to plan for a productive environment that includes a hybrid workforce.

(Image credit: Future)

Thursday, May 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET - REGISTER NOW! (opens in new tab)

Roundtable: Is Nureva’s Microphone Mist Technology Just Marketing Fluff? (opens in new tab)

Nureva describes its Microphone Mist technology as filling a room with thousands of invisible, virtual microphone bubbles to deliver full room pickup and greatly simplify the task of getting pro AV performance in larger spaces. Sound like a bunch of marketing fluff? Find out for yourself in this deep dive with Nureva experts and a customer who has standardized on this technology. Learn about the differences between beamforming and Microphone Mist technology and how to easily scale remote collaboration capabilities. Receive a live demonstration of Microphone Mist technology in action. Bring your questions!