"Alternative digital credentials are positioned to transform the relationship between higher ed and students. But how can institutions respond to these fast-developing credentials in a way that is measured and thoughtful, but quick enough so as to not be left behind."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Alternative credentials are helping learners fill in the gaps. Institutions should act now ifthey want to capitalize on this growing market — otherwise, they might get left behind.