Where Does Your Institution Store—and How Does It Secure—Student Data? (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The National Student Clearinghouse (NSC), EDUCAUSE, and the Research and Education Networking Information Sharing and Analysis Center (REN-ISAC) recently released a white paper in honor of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month: "Why Cybersecurity Matters and What Registrars, Enrollment Managers, and Higher Education Should Do About It." College and university CIOs and CISOs are encouraged to share this new resource with campus registrars and enrollment managers."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This new resource could prove to me a meaningful tool for registrars and enrollment managers at your institution. The paper breaks down the nine most common information security risks on campus and shows the steps to make that data secure.