When Virtual Animations Are Teaching, Can They Make an Emotional Connection? (EdSurge)

"Studies have shown that students learn better from instructors displaying positive emotions—in other words, an upbeat lecturer is more effective than someone delivering in monotone. But when video lessons are led by computer animations instead of live instructors, how much do their simulated emotions matter?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of positivity can go a long way in learning, but does that still hold true when the upbeat attitude comes from an animated character? Researchers at UC Santa Barbara are studying how emotional cues from both humans and animations influence students.