What to Know about TOA Electronics New Digital Mixer Series

TOA introduced a new line of digital mixer solutions, M-8080D Series. The 8x8 digital matrix mixer is a dedicated music, paging, discussion, and zone management solution for commercial audio. DSP functions include EQ, Compressor, Ducker, Priority Setting, and more.

(Image credit: TOA Electronics)

Additionally, the lineup consists of optional remote control and input/output panels, extension ports, and remote microphone. Each product, specifically being the M-800RC Remote Audio Control Panel (available in black or white), M-800RCT Remote Audio Control Panel with Touch Display (available in black or white), M-802RC Remote Audio Control Panel with Audio Out (available in black or white), M-822IO Remote Audio Input Output Panel (available in black or white), M-804EX Extension Module 4 Ports, and M-800RM Remote Microphone, adds its own specific set of capabilities, creating a wide variety of solutions for a multitude of applications.