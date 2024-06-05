What to Know about the New MAXHUB UW92NA Ultra-Wide 92-inch Display

MAXHUB unveiled its new UW92NA Ultra-Wide 92-inch display. Offering a comprehensive feature set and certification by multiple AV business integration companies, the new MAXHUB UW92NA Ultra-Wide 92-inch display serves a wide range of display functions.

"As a new product in the company’s UW Series, the 92-inch UW92NA is a display that must be experienced to be fully appreciated," said Sam Malik, VP of sales and marketing for MAXHUB throughout the United States. "With vivid imagery and a rich feature set that provides exceptional versatility for a wide range of display options, the UW92NA makes an excellent choice for a wide range of display applications. This attention-grabbing display will attract viewership regardless of whether its orientation is vertical or horizontal, ensuring the message reaches its target.”

As the newest addition to MAXHUB’s UW (Ultra-Wide) series, the 92-inch UW92NA ultra-wide 5K display provides high definition, resulting in more expansive communication and a greater impression on the viewer. This makes it ideal for businesses that need to display detailed information or graphics to their clients or customers. The new UW92NA facilitates external control via IP or Serial protocols, including certification by Q-SYS, Extron, AMX, and others. This facilitates easy integration into existing systems and ensures that businesses can easily manage the display and control it remotely.

The UW92NA display supports MAXHUB Pivot Device Management, which enables businesses to manage the display easily and efficiently, ensuring it is always running smoothly while providing accurate information to clients or customers. The UW92NA is designed to accommodate 24/7 operation in either landscape or portrait mode orientation. This makes it a terrific choice for displaying content around the clock, providing accurate information to clients or customers at all hours, even outside of regular business hours. The UW92NA also supports the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) and includes OPS slots for connecting external devices to the display. This can be used for upgrading to a Windows-based display while providing greater functionality and flexibility.