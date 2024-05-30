Exclusive Video Interview: Joe Pham on AI and a Preview of His InfoComm Keynote

In an exclusive interview, QSC | Q-SYS Chairman and CEO, Joe Pham, sat down with AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis, to discuss his thoughts on the impact of AI in the AV/IT industry and provide a preview of his InfoComm Keynote, Everything Has Changed.

View the full interview below.

Today, artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most significant topics discussed, and it could impact virtually every aspect of our lives. AI's potential within the AV/IT industry is far-reaching. "It's all around the compute, the data, and the neural network algorithms," Pham said. "We as an industry have an immense amount of data that is extremely valuable, not only in our AV systems and our AV platforms but in other platforms where we can really be a major player in terms of enhancing human connection and experience and outcomes."

Pham likes to have fun and said his keynote "will be a playful look at our world, our industry, the technology." He is also a student of the historical impact of technology. "I will speak about a very, very large view of technology acceleration, putting AI in the context of all of the revolutions that we've had in humanity." Pham added, "Then we'll go through my arguments on why the AV industry is so uniquely positioned to really take advantage and be a driver and be such an influential industry in this world of AI. And then, finally, we'll get down to real practical things of what we need to do as an industry."

If you've never experienced a keynote or presentation by Pham, I can tell you first-hand to prepare for an inspiring hour that will leave a lasting impact. He is a visionary technologist and an unwitting motivational speaker.

Make room on your calendar for the Q-SYS Keynote: Everything Has Changed on Wednesday, June 12, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., in North Hall meeting rooms N245-N251.

