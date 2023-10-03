What to Know about the New AVer Conferencing Camera and Video Bar

AVer has released a new conferencing camera and video bar. Designed for medium to large conference rooms, the CAM520 Pro3 is a professional-grade, full high-definition camera, and the VB350 is a dual-lens enterprise-grade video bar ideal for use in the hybrid world. Both devices feature a pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) design and are Zoom certified to elevate videoconferencing experiences.

“The CAM520 Pro3 and VB350 combine impressive enterprise-grade features and AI-functionality to provide a versatile and easy-to-use hybrid meeting experience solution for medium to large conference environments,” said Carl Harvell, director of product for enterprise for AVer USA. “Notably, AVer’s Smart Composition, which is included in the CAM520 Pro3, is a newly introduced, click-to-play feature that requires no additional programming. Users can easily integrate headshots or half-body views to deliver high-definition views of participants for stress-free meeting setups and ultimate productivity.”

[12 All-in-one Videoconferencing Solutions]

AVer’s CAM520 Pro3 features a 12X optical lens and a 36X total zoom. Users can capture wide-angle shots with an 80-degree diagonal field of view and flexible pan and tilt controls to quickly focus on presenters, attendees, content on whiteboards or physical objects. The CAM520 Pro3 includes many intelligent features, such as AVer SmartFrame, Preset Framing, and Smart Composition. With SmartFrame, the CAM520 Pro3 automatically focuses on participants, working effortlessly from an impressive distance of up to 22-feet away. Additionally, Preset Framing efficiently follows presenters through preset areas to deliver outstanding clarity to remote participants.

The CAM520Pro3 is the first AVer PTZ camera to integrate Smart Composition, an embedded AI function that quickly captures meeting participants’ images to facilitate productive video conferences. Smart Composition enables users to integrate headshots and half-body views easily, smoothly converting from an individual visual to a group image. The CAM520 Pro3 boasts stunning image quality with Sony WDR, a super-low-light eight-megapixel sensor, to offer crisp professional images and video in WDR. As a result, the CAM520 Pro3 refines highlights, shadows, and white balance outstandingly, even in dimly lit environments.

[How to Collaborate on Collaboration]

AVer’s VB350 combines dual 4K lenses, an expansive 113-degree field of view and versatile optical 18X zoom capability to capture sharp, detailed images of wide and deep viewing angles. Featuring ultra-smooth lens shifting technology, the VB350 captures all meetings attendees while promoting smooth and seamless conversations. The VB350 includes AVer’s SmartFrame technology, which automatically centers meeting participants from up to 22-feet away. The VB350 features Presentation Tracking, locating, and framing the area around the designated speaker. If the presenter moves, the VB350 will track and zoom to provide a high-quality image, even outside the preset location. Additionally, Conversation View tracks the speaker in real-time and as additional participants join the meeting, the camera smoothly transitions to auto frame and capture the entire group’s dynamics to create engaging and immersive meetings.

The VB350 includes AVer’s Audio Fencing technology to ensure outstanding sound for medium to large-sized meeting rooms. Audio Fencing is designed to turn any space into an uninterrupted meeting zone by silencing any distraction outside the viewing angle. With a 14-beamforming microphone array pickup, the VB350 accurately captures resonant sound from distances of up to 32-feet away. Ideal for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environments, the VB350 includes an HDMI port for TV connectivity that allows meeting participants to connect their device to a larger display utilizing a standard USB cable. With support for RS232 and Visca over IP, users gain exceptional control over the VB350, enabling them to seamlessly interact with other devices and systems within their conference room.