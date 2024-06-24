What to Know About the New AJA Multi-Channel HEVC/AVC Recorder

AJA Video Systems debuted the Ki Pro GO2 at InfoComm 2024. The next generation of its Ki Pro GO multi-channel HD/SD recorder has an upgraded feature set enabling the portable, 2RU device to facilitate up to four channels of simultaneous H.265 (HEVC) or H.264 (AVC) recording to USB 3.0 drives or network storage with redundant recording and single-channel playback. Ki Pro GO2 helps production professionals produce higher quality images at lower bit rates, allowing for longer recording times. It also provides flexible connectivity, including four 3G-SDI and four HDMI digital video inputs, so they can connect to a wide range of video sources.

Ki Pro GO2 was designed for reliable, high-performance recording, and playback in a range of environments, from concert tours and sporting events to houses of worship, universities, and beyond. Setup and operation are simple with an HD display for precise monitoring; video monitoring and menu/status overlays with an on-screen keyboard; dedicated record, play, stop, rewind, and fast-forward buttons; and a standard Ethernet LAN connection for remote configuration and control of the device over a network from any web browser using Ki Pro GO2’s intuitive web user interface (UI).

Recording is convenient and cost-effective with Ki Pro GO2, as the device supports a host of off the shelf USB media. Ki Pro GO2 also records in real time to network storage via its Ethernet connection and FAT or exFAT file systems are supported for cross-platform use when transferring files to workstations, servers, and more. Multi-channel recording functionality ensures individual recordings for each input, so users can drag and drop files directly from a USB drive into their preferred creative software, and “group recording” is also supported. Clip names are laid out logically, and channel and backup are automatically appended for simple data management. Enhanced Super Out provides a timecode overlay, per channel audio VU meters, and media remaining percentages over SDI and HDMI monitor outputs. The device also facilitates playback of HEVC/AVC files created in supported third-party creative apps.