"The recent Georgia Tech breach where 1.3 million students, student applicants, and current and former faculty and staff may have been compromised is believed to be one of the biggest higher-ed data breaches suffered by a university in the U.S."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution wants to be ready to handle next-gen cyberattacks and avoid data breaches, it's time to get serious about updating your cybersecurity strategies.