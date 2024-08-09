What to Know About Extron's New HDMI EDID Emulator

Extron has released EDID 111H 4K PLUS, which is available immediately. The problem-solving emulator was designed for EDID communication challenges between source and display.

[Tech Perspectives: The Emperor Has No Clothes]

The EDID 111H 4K PLUS features Extron-exclusive EDID Minder Plus technology that provides automatic and continuous EDID management, ensuring reliable display of advanced 4K, select 5K, and 21:9 aspect ratio video content. The emulator supports EDID and DisplayID files structured with up to four data blocks. More memory blocks enable higher pixel counts, unique aspect ratios, and expanded HDR parameters. They also support increased luminance levels featured in advanced HDMI displays. The emulator offers selectable pre-stored, captured, and user-defined EDID information for convenient operation. Facilitating enhanced displays, the EDID 111H 4K PLUS is ideal for new and upgraded installations.

“As more advanced AV system capabilities such as 5K and ultra-wide displays are introduced, establishing and maintaining communication between an HDMI source and a display can be challenging,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The EDID 111H 4K PLUS emulates EDID and DisplayID, as well as provides extra memory blocks to support advanced displays, making it the perfect solution for esports venues, Microsoft Front Row unified communications rooms, and a wide variety of other professional environments.”

[Command and Control and Beyond]

The EDID 111H 4K PLUS is HDCP 2.3 compliant and supports signals up to 4K/60 with 4:4:4 chroma sampling at data rates up to 18 Gbps. It provides many convenient integration-friendly features, including automatic input cable equalization, automatic color bit depth management, LED status indicators, user-selectable HDCP authorization, and visual HDCP confirmation when encrypted content is sent to a non-compliant display. It ships with an energy-efficient external universal Extron Everlast® power supply. Configuration is easy with Extron PCS software. Housed in a compact 1" high, quarter-rack width metal enclosure, the EDID 111H 4K PLUS allows convenient, discreet installation in professional locations, from the boardroom to the lecture hall and everywhere in between.